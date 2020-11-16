GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) last month performance of 9.76% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on November 13, 2020, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 19.66% to $12.60. During the day, the stock rose to $13.00 and sunk to $9.77 before settling in for the price of $10.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GP posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$23.45.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $230.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.69.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -7.78, operating margin was -79.82 and Pretax Margin of -55.32.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.26%, in contrast to 8.78% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 22, this organization’s CEO and Chairman bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 12.55, making the entire transaction reach 62,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,107,051. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 15, Company’s CEO and Chairman bought 5,000 for 15.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 75,031. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,102,051 in total.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -55.32.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 21.47.

Technical Analysis of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [GreenPower Motor Company Inc., GP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.98 million was better the volume of 0.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.48% While, its Average True Range was 1.28.

