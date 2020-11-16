Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Open at price of $34.44: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) open the trading on November 13, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 3.84% to $36.00. During the day, the stock rose to $36.01 and sunk to $34.425 before settling in for the price of $34.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIW posted a 52-week range of $25.10-$52.76.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $102.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.80.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Office industry. Highwoods Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 94.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 24, this organization’s Director bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 32.69, making the entire transaction reach 98,070 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,852. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 22, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 33.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 337,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,976 in total.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.34) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.90, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.35.

In the same vein, HIW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)

[Highwoods Properties Inc., HIW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.92% While, its Average True Range was 1.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.09% that was higher than 39.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

