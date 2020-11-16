Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) EPS is poised to hit 0.15 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on November 13, 2020, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.13% to $17.14. During the day, the stock rose to $17.26 and sunk to $16.62 before settling in for the price of $16.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEVI posted a 52-week range of $9.09-$20.70.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $397.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Levi Strauss & Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.40%, in contrast to 75.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 12, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 12,404 shares at the rate of 16.50, making the entire transaction reach 204,677 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s 10% Owner sold 112,769 for 16.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,909,980. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2020, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by $0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.76.

In the same vein, LEVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Levi Strauss & Co., LEVI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.25 million was better the volume of 1.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.94% that was higher than 40.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.