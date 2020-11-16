Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $615.37K

As on November 13, 2020, Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.64% to $16.92. During the day, the stock rose to $18.705 and sunk to $16.50 before settling in for the price of $16.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIVO posted a 52-week range of $5.51-$26.58.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 1.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $693.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.25.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 94.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Director bought 1,550 shares at the rate of 6.02, making the entire transaction reach 9,331 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,717. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 30,000 for 5.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 173,541. This particular insider is now the holder of 238,324 in total.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.67, and its Beta score is 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.39.

In the same vein, VIVO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Meridian Bioscience Inc., VIVO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.83 million was better the volume of 0.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.22% While, its Average True Range was 1.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.62% that was higher than 74.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.