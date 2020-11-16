Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) EPS is poised to hit -0.14 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) started the day on November 13, 2020, with a price increase of 9.65% at $0.88. During the day, the stock rose to $0.90 and sunk to $0.81 before settling in for the price of $0.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OEG posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$1.32.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was -20.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6936, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7360.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 257 employees. It has generated 91,409 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -53,019. The stock had 1.95 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.17, operating margin was -68.30 and Pretax Margin of -70.59.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 33.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 23, this organization’s CFO bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 0.52, making the entire transaction reach 5,234 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 90,804. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 17, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 for 0.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,738. This particular insider is now the holder of 636,212 in total.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -58.00 while generating a return on equity of -32.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -28.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.97.

In the same vein, OEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.16 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.0908.

Raw Stochastic average of Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.84% that was lower than 136.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.