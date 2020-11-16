QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) 14-day ATR is 0.08: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE: QEP) open the trading on November 13, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 2.91% to $1.06. During the day, the stock rose to $1.08 and sunk to $1.00 before settling in for the price of $1.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QEP posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$4.80.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -18.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $219.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $249.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9770, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2071.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. QEP Resources Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 65.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s Director bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 0.60, making the entire transaction reach 18,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 180,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 1.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,485. This particular insider is now the holder of 150,000 in total.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in the upcoming year.

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE: QEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QEP Resources Inc. (QEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.81, and its Beta score is 4.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.33.

In the same vein, QEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)

[QEP Resources Inc., QEP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.0825.

Raw Stochastic average of QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.35% that was lower than 93.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

