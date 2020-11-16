Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 6.04 million

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) started the day on November 13, 2020, with a price increase of 3.33% at $14.90. During the day, the stock rose to $14.97 and sunk to $14.57 before settling in for the price of $14.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RF posted a 52-week range of $6.94-$17.54.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $960.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $956.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.68.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 19564 employees. It has generated 338,325 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +30.62 and Pretax Margin of +29.99.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Regions Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 77.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s SEVP sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 15.45, making the entire transaction reach 386,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,632. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 04, Company’s SEVP & CRO sold 42,500 for 13.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 561,094. This particular insider is now the holder of 178,764 in total.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +23.90 while generating a return on equity of 10.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in the upcoming year.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Regions Financial Corporation (RF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.70, and its Beta score is 1.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.66.

In the same vein, RF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF), its last 5-days Average volume was 11.44 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 11.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.50% that was higher than 51.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.