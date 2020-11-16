Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.24M

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 13, 2020, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) set off with pace as it heaved 1.10% to $16.55. During the day, the stock rose to $17.48 and sunk to $15.87 before settling in for the price of $16.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBE posted a 52-week range of $9.38-$18.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $519.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.02.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.02%, in contrast to 79.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 24, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 548,350 shares at the rate of 10.21, making the entire transaction reach 5,598,654 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,060,483.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.29.

Technical Analysis of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, SBE]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.11 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.8 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.74% While, its Average True Range was 1.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.91% that was higher than 65.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

