The key reasons why Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is -43.71% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) open the trading on November 13, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 7.19% to $17.90. During the day, the stock rose to $18.1894 and sunk to $16.85 before settling in for the price of $16.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIDE posted a 52-week range of $9.50-$31.80.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.45.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.00%, in contrast to 13.40% institutional ownership.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.05.

In the same vein, RIDE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

[Lordstown Motors Corp., RIDE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.19% While, its Average True Range was 1.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 148.81% that was higher than 110.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

