TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) return on Assets touches -25.10: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) open the trading on November 13, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -24.96% to $4.99. During the day, the stock rose to $5.265 and sunk to $4.05 before settling in for the price of $6.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOMZ posted a 52-week range of $0.49-$17.04.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 23.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -60.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $111.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.44.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 21 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 302,246 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -109,416. The stock had 3.49 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.38, operating margin was -32.82 and Pretax Margin of -36.20.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -36.20 while generating a return on equity of -118.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.50%.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.09, and its Beta score is -5.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.21.

In the same vein, TOMZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.29.

Technical Analysis of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ)

[TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc., TOMZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 113.73% that was lower than 149.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.