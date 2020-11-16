UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) last month performance of 9.58% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) open the trading on November 13, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.36% to $355.67. During the day, the stock rose to $357.94 and sunk to $352.79 before settling in for the price of $354.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNH posted a 52-week range of $187.72-$367.95.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 13.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $950.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $943.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $336.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $319.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $295.83.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 89.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 06, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 349.81, making the entire transaction reach 3,498,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,351,500. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 23, Company’s Director sold 98,579 for 329.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,478,813. This particular insider is now the holder of 856,233 in total.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.09) by $0.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.50% and is forecasted to reach 18.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.69% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.44, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.38.

In the same vein, UNH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 17.40, a figure that is expected to reach 2.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

[UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, UNH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.89% While, its Average True Range was 10.83.

Raw Stochastic average of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.99% that was higher than 28.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.