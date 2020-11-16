Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) average volume reaches $1.29M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) established initial surge of 4.55% at $55.34, as the Stock market unbolted on November 13, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $55.61 and sunk to $53.25 before settling in for the price of $52.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOYA posted a 52-week range of $29.75-$63.81.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -7.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 131.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.30.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,246,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +13.15 and Pretax Margin of +7.49.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Voya Financial Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 20,245 shares at the rate of 60.09, making the entire transaction reach 1,216,473 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 232,457. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24, Company’s See Remarks sold 8,454 for 61.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 518,734. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,379 in total.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $1.38) by -$1.08. This company achieved a net margin of +9.56 while generating a return on equity of 8.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 131.50% and is forecasted to reach 5.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $133.03, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.72.

In the same vein, VOYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.42, a figure that is expected to reach 1.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Voya Financial Inc., VOYA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.52 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.01% While, its Average True Range was 1.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.29% that was higher than 27.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.