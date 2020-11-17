Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) EPS is poised to hit -0.06 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on November 16, 2020, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) started slowly as it slid -2.72% to $0.50. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5174 and sunk to $0.495 before settling in for the price of $0.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNGO posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$1.39.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $77.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5624, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5927.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 97 employees. It has generated 104,428 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -307,372. The stock had 1.87 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.46, operating margin was -255.44 and Pretax Margin of -294.13.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 3.30% institutional ownership.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -294.34 while generating a return on equity of -433.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.20.

In the same vein, BNGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bionano Genomics Inc., BNGO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.87 million was lower the volume of 10.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.0389.

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.57% that was lower than 90.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

