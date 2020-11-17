Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) 14-day ATR is 1.64: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) open the trading on November 16, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.39% to $24.77. During the day, the stock rose to $25.24 and sunk to $24.13 before settling in for the price of $24.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CGC posted a 52-week range of $9.00-$26.95.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $372.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $225.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.03.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Canopy Growth Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.08%, in contrast to 11.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13, this organization’s President sold 4,372 shares at the rate of 31.40, making the entire transaction reach 137,281 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 13, Company’s President sold 86,666 for 31.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,719,579. This particular insider is now the holder of 185,293 in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.64.

In the same vein, CGC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.79.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

[Canopy Growth Corporation, CGC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.72% While, its Average True Range was 1.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.41% that was higher than 70.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.