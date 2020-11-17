Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) surge 7.71% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on November 16, 2020, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.64% to $15.93. During the day, the stock rose to $16.83 and sunk to $15.20 before settling in for the price of $14.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEQP posted a 52-week range of $2.65-$33.56.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -4.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -148.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.58.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.26%, in contrast to 55.10% institutional ownership.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -148.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46.

In the same vein, CEQP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Crestwood Equity Partners LP, CEQP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.73 million was lower the volume of 1.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.36% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.18% that was higher than 63.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.