Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $9.93M

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) started the day on November 16, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.27% at $6.21. During the day, the stock rose to $6.45 and sunk to $5.37 before settling in for the price of $6.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOLO posted a 52-week range of $0.89-$7.91.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -126.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $370.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.23.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.26%, in contrast to 4.20% institutional ownership.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -126.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in the upcoming year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 28.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 618.21.

In the same vein, SOLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO), its last 5-days Average volume was 52.33 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 184.69% that was higher than 109.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.