Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.75M

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) established initial surge of 4.28% at $43.86, as the Stock market unbolted on November 16, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $44.28 and sunk to $40.52 before settling in for the price of $42.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUTU posted a 52-week range of $8.16-$43.76.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 266.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.40.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 847 employees. It has generated 159,959 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 24,963. The stock had 0.79 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.64, operating margin was +17.71 and Pretax Margin of +16.81.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Futu Holdings Limited industry. Futu Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.99%, in contrast to 8.80% institutional ownership.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +15.61 while generating a return on equity of 9.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 266.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in the upcoming year.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.99.

In the same vein, FUTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Futu Holdings Limited, FUTU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.93 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.35% While, its Average True Range was 2.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.47% that was lower than 62.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.