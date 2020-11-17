Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) EPS growth this year is 26.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 16, 2020, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) set off with pace as it heaved 6.77% to $5.68. During the day, the stock rose to $5.69 and sunk to $5.47 before settling in for the price of $5.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HBM posted a 52-week range of $1.23-$5.66.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $261.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $173.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Copper industry. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.18%, in contrast to 72.35% institutional ownership.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2017, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.26) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in the upcoming year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.36.

In the same vein, HBM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Hudbay Minerals Inc., HBM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.92 million was inferior to the volume of 1.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.14% that was higher than 61.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.