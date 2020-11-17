Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) EPS growth this year is 58.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) flaunted slowness of -0.14% at $0.07, as the Stock market unbolted on November 16, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $0.0739 and sunk to $0.0719 before settling in for the price of $0.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAKD posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$4.28.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -8.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $234.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1106, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4450.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Naked Brand Group Limited industry. Naked Brand Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Naked Brand Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.00%.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.28.

In the same vein, NAKD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -46.90.

Technical Analysis of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Naked Brand Group Limited, NAKD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 13.5 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.0082.

Raw Stochastic average of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.29% that was lower than 123.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.