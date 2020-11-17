RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) recent quarterly performance of -32.19% is not showing the real picture

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) open the trading on November 16, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -46.14% to $16.41. During the day, the stock rose to $20.50 and sunk to $14.63 before settling in for the price of $30.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RAPT posted a 52-week range of $10.52-$51.21.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $397.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.97.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 75.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 02, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 1,910 shares at the rate of 28.06, making the entire transaction reach 53,595 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,256. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 02, Company’s VP, Finance and Controller sold 2,022 for 28.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 56,899. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,735 in total.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.58) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.00% and is forecasted to reach -3.08 in the upcoming year.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 180.81.

In the same vein, RAPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

[RAPT Therapeutics Inc., RAPT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.20% While, its Average True Range was 4.18.

Raw Stochastic average of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 253.40% that was higher than 133.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.