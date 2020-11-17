Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) 20 Days SMA touch -19.68%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) open the trading on November 16, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 4.75% to $4.19. During the day, the stock rose to $4.45 and sunk to $4.08 before settling in for the price of $4.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KRMD posted a 52-week range of $3.60-$12.84.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $174.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.41.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 71 employees. It has generated 326,234 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,949. The stock had 9.94 Receivables turnover and 1.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.66, operating margin was +17.28 and Pretax Margin of +3.01.

Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Repro Med Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 66.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 04, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 7.25, making the entire transaction reach 181,228 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,425,716. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 03, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 7.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 181,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,400,716 in total.

Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +2.44 while generating a return on equity of 5.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Repro Med Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 217.51.

In the same vein, KRMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD)

[Repro Med Systems Inc., KRMD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 170.33% that was higher than 89.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.