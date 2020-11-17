RPC Inc. (RES) volume hits 1.25 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 16, 2020, RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) set off with pace as it heaved 11.24% to $2.97. During the day, the stock rose to $3.04 and sunk to $2.79 before settling in for the price of $2.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RES posted a 52-week range of $1.72-$5.35.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -12.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -150.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $215.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $619.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.02.

RPC Inc. (RES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. RPC Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.90%, in contrast to 28.40% institutional ownership.

RPC Inc. (RES) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

RPC Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -150.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RPC Inc. (RES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.04.

In the same vein, RES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

Going through the that latest performance of [RPC Inc., RES]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.66 million was inferior to the volume of 1.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of RPC Inc. (RES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.80% that was higher than 74.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.