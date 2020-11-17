Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) is predicted to post EPS of -0.20 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE: SUP) started the day on November 16, 2020, with a price increase of 15.31% at $3.54. During the day, the stock rose to $3.60 and sunk to $3.08 before settling in for the price of $3.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SUP posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$4.45.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -400.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $84.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.68.

Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Superior Industries International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 37.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 06, this organization’s CEO bought 99,331 shares at the rate of 2.20, making the entire transaction reach 218,528 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 354,948.

Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.34) by $0.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Superior Industries International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -400.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE: SUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.34.

In the same vein, SUP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE: SUP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.99 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 205.19% that was higher than 110.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.