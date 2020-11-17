Tengasco Inc. (TGC) average volume reaches $1.29M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 16, 2020, Tengasco Inc. (AMEX: TGC) set off with pace as it heaved 22.08% to $1.06. During the day, the stock rose to $1.09 and sunk to $0.84 before settling in for the price of $0.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TGC posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$4.36.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -18.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -198.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9141, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6835.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 12 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 409,250 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -36,333. The stock had 9.01 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.23, operating margin was -10.28 and Pretax Margin of -9.45.

Tengasco Inc. (TGC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Tengasco Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 3.30% institutional ownership.

Tengasco Inc. (TGC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -8.88 while generating a return on equity of -6.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tengasco Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -198.40%.

Tengasco Inc. (AMEX: TGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tengasco Inc. (TGC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.45.

In the same vein, TGC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19.

Technical Analysis of Tengasco Inc. (TGC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tengasco Inc., TGC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.34 million was inferior to the volume of 0.41 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.1590.

Raw Stochastic average of Tengasco Inc. (TGC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.41% that was lower than 129.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.