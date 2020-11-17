The key reasons why Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is -88.76% away from 52-week high?

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) started the day on November 16, 2020, with a price increase of 14.29% at $1.20. During the day, the stock rose to $1.20 and sunk to $1.10 before settling in for the price of $1.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTU posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$10.68.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -7.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -147.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $110.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0883, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.2899.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6600 employees. It has generated 690,318 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -32,500. The stock had 11.68 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.98, operating margin was +4.80 and Pretax Margin of -3.12.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Thermal Coal Industry. Peabody Energy Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 97.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s EVP & COO sold 525 shares at the rate of 3.01, making the entire transaction reach 1,580 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 139,189. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 08, Company’s President – US Operations sold 12,783 for 2.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,454. This particular insider is now the holder of 197,784 in total.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.9) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -4.71 while generating a return on equity of -7.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -147.40% and is forecasted to reach -2.37 in the upcoming year.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.03.

In the same vein, BTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -20.85, a figure that is expected to reach -0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.85 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.53 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.1670.

Raw Stochastic average of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 155.27% that was higher than 106.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.