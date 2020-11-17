United Rentals Inc. (URI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.21

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) open the trading on November 16, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 5.09% to $217.83. During the day, the stock rose to $217.88 and sunk to $207.84 before settling in for the price of $207.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URI posted a 52-week range of $58.85-$213.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $185.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $149.41.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 19100 employees. It has generated 489,581 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 61,466. The stock had 6.08 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.89, operating margin was +23.22 and Pretax Margin of +16.19.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 177.03, making the entire transaction reach 885,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 175.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,755,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,015 in total.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $5.4 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $4.35) by $1.05. This company achieved a net margin of +12.55 while generating a return on equity of 32.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.50% and is forecasted to reach 16.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.15% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Rentals Inc. (URI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.27, and its Beta score is 2.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.06.

In the same vein, URI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.61, a figure that is expected to reach 4.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Rentals Inc. (URI)

[United Rentals Inc., URI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.55% While, its Average True Range was 9.94.

Raw Stochastic average of United Rentals Inc. (URI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.34% that was higher than 47.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.