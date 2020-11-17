Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) volume hits 5.32 million: A New Opening for Investors

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) open the trading on November 16, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 12.69% to $2.93. During the day, the stock rose to $2.95 and sunk to $2.66 before settling in for the price of $2.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WPRT posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$2.86.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $401.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.56.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.90%, in contrast to 18.80% institutional ownership.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.04) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.65.

In the same vein, WPRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

[Westport Fuel Systems Inc., WPRT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.10% that was lower than 110.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.