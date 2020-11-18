A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) as it 5-day change was 4.54%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 17, 2020, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) set off with pace as it heaved 10.65% to $8.52. During the day, the stock rose to $8.75 and sunk to $7.42 before settling in for the price of $7.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCRN posted a 52-week range of $4.50-$13.42.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -241.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $320.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.96.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry. Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.20%, in contrast to 93.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 31, this organization’s President, CEO bought 9,101 shares at the rate of 6.29, making the entire transaction reach 57,245 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 523,704. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 28, Company’s President, CEO bought 2,389 for 6.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,860. This particular insider is now the holder of 514,603 in total.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -241.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.92.

In the same vein, CCRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cross Country Healthcare Inc., CCRN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.41 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.10% that was higher than 59.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.