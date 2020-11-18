Ambev S.A. (ABEV) PE Ratio stood at $16.53: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) open the trading on November 17, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.39% to $2.91. During the day, the stock rose to $2.97 and sunk to $2.82 before settling in for the price of $2.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABEV posted a 52-week range of $1.90-$4.75.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.73 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.57.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 50000 employees. It has generated 1,051,994 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 235,599. The stock had 6.74 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.29, operating margin was +29.57 and Pretax Margin of +24.65.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +22.40 while generating a return on equity of 20.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ambev S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ambev S.A. (ABEV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11.

In the same vein, ABEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

[Ambev S.A., ABEV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.46% that was higher than 47.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.