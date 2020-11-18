Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 14-day ATR is 1.08: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) open the trading on November 17, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.55% to $41.88. During the day, the stock rose to $42.345 and sunk to $41.62 before settling in for the price of $42.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSCO posted a 52-week range of $32.40-$50.28.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.23 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $165.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.43.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Cisco Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 74.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s EVP, Chief of Operations sold 3,551 shares at the rate of 40.68, making the entire transaction reach 144,445 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 118,360. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s EVP, LglSrvs & GenCnsl sold 346 for 40.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,930. This particular insider is now the holder of 152,650 in total.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 10/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.7) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.00, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.80.

In the same vein, CSCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

[Cisco Systems Inc., CSCO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.32% that was higher than 30.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.