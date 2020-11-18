Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) recent quarterly performance of -22.21% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
As on November 17, 2020, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.42% to $2.82. During the day, the stock rose to $4.35 and sunk to $2.71 before settling in for the price of $2.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GSMG posted a 52-week range of $1.46-$11.53.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $157.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.67.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.80%, in contrast to 3.60% institutional ownership.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 1.29.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.80%.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.35.

In the same vein, GSMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25.

Technical Analysis of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, GSMG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.26 million was better the volume of 59335.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.29% that was lower than 53.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

