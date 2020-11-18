IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) EPS is poised to hit 0.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on November 17, 2020, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) started slowly as it slid -2.01% to $3.42. During the day, the stock rose to $3.51 and sunk to $3.39 before settling in for the price of $3.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IAG posted a 52-week range of $1.44-$5.35.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $473.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $471.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.65.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4832 employees. It has generated 292,538 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -102,511. The stock had 18.48 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.98, operating margin was -1.45 and Pretax Margin of -30.69.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. IAMGOLD Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 76.80% institutional ownership.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2017, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -35.04 while generating a return on equity of -14.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.47.

In the same vein, IAG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [IAMGOLD Corporation, IAG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.3 million was lower the volume of 5.82 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.31% that was higher than 55.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

