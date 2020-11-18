Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) 14-day ATR is 0.21: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) established initial surge of 2.03% at $5.52, as the Stock market unbolted on November 17, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $5.54 and sunk to $5.34 before settling in for the price of $5.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITUB posted a 52-week range of $3.47-$9.23.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.76 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.30 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $50.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.88.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. industry. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.10%, in contrast to 22.10% institutional ownership.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.09) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.86, and its Beta score is 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.30.

In the same vein, ITUB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., ITUB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 32.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.14% that was lower than 46.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

