No matter how cynical the overall market is Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) performance over the last week is recorded 4.79%

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) open the trading on November 17, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 5.42% to $1.75. During the day, the stock rose to $2.0215 and sunk to $1.66 before settling in for the price of $1.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MYT posted a 52-week range of $1.50-$14.60.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -66.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7361, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.0660.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 64 employees. It has generated 13,527 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -32,916. The stock had 0.68 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.27, operating margin was -283.74 and Pretax Margin of -245.17.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Urban Tea Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.76%, in contrast to 10.20% institutional ownership.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -243.34 while generating a return on equity of -17.49.

Urban Tea Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.70%.

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Tea Inc. (MYT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.77.

In the same vein, MYT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.65.

Technical Analysis of Urban Tea Inc. (MYT)

[Urban Tea Inc., MYT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.1161.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.56% that was lower than 108.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.