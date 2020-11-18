Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) return on Assets touches -14.68: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on November 17, 2020, Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.22% to $5.45. During the day, the stock rose to $5.48 and sunk to $4.77 before settling in for the price of $4.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RBBN posted a 52-week range of $1.95-$5.64.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 13.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -60.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $773.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.78.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2209 workers. It has generated 254,917 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -58,884. The stock had 2.96 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.24, operating margin was +0.74 and Pretax Margin of -21.82.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Ribbon Communications Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.00%, in contrast to 66.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s EVP and CFO bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 4.29, making the entire transaction reach 8,580 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 04, Company’s EVP and CFO bought 5,000 for 3.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,610. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,000 in total.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -23.10 while generating a return on equity of -24.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -60.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -28.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.00.

In the same vein, RBBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ribbon Communications Inc., RBBN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.47 million was better the volume of 0.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.09% that was higher than 51.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.