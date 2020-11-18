Sea Limited (SE) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 5.99 million

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) flaunted slowness of -4.26% at $170.62, as the Stock market unbolted on November 17, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $187.18 and sunk to $168.56 before settling in for the price of $178.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SE posted a 52-week range of $35.30-$187.75.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 68.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -65.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $466.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $81.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $161.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $103.55.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 29800 employees. It has generated 73,086 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -49,145. The stock had 5.66 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.13, operating margin was -41.70 and Pretax Margin of -62.91.

Sea Limited (SE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sea Limited industry. Sea Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.89%, in contrast to 75.70% institutional ownership.

Sea Limited (SE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.41) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of -67.24 while generating a return on equity of -318.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.29 in the upcoming year.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sea Limited (SE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.47.

In the same vein, SE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sea Limited, SE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.54 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.34% While, its Average True Range was 11.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Sea Limited (SE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.37% that was higher than 59.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.