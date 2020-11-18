The key reasons why 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) is -24.70% away from 52-week high?

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) flaunted slowness of -4.34% at $22.92, as the Stock market unbolted on November 17, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $24.12 and sunk to $22.45 before settling in for the price of $23.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VNET posted a 52-week range of $6.31-$30.44.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.25.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2295 employees. It has generated 238,929 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11,495. The stock had 2.63 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.41, operating margin was +4.63 and Pretax Margin of -3.31.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the 21Vianet Group Inc. industry. 21Vianet Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.18%, in contrast to 65.90% institutional ownership.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$2.9 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$2.86. This company achieved a net margin of -4.81 while generating a return on equity of -3.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 72.63.

In the same vein, VNET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [21Vianet Group Inc., VNET]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.25% While, its Average True Range was 1.59.

Raw Stochastic average of 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.35% that was higher than 68.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.