Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 14-day ATR is 2.90: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) open the trading on November 18, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.88% to $96.17. During the day, the stock rose to $100.83 and sunk to $95.83 before settling in for the price of $100.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATO posted a 52-week range of $77.92-$121.08.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -10.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $95.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $100.93.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4776 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.09, operating margin was +29.21 and Pretax Margin of +26.47.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry. Atmos Energy Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 92.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Director bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 99.48, making the entire transaction reach 149,220 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,500. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s Director bought 500 for 103.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,500 in total.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.51) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +21.32 while generating a return on equity of 9.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.93, and its Beta score is 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.61.

In the same vein, ATO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.36, a figure that is expected to reach 1.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

[Atmos Energy Corporation, ATO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.54% While, its Average True Range was 3.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.33% that was higher than 24.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.