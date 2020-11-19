Coty Inc. (COTY) is predicted to post EPS of 0.08 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) started the day on November 18, 2020, with a price increase of 3.72% at $5.30. During the day, the stock rose to $5.57 and sunk to $5.22 before settling in for the price of $5.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COTY posted a 52-week range of $2.65-$13.01.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $763.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $287.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.98.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. Coty Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 29.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Director bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 4.97, making the entire transaction reach 74,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 319,982. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 4.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,488. This particular insider is now the holder of 304,982 in total.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -33.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coty Inc. (COTY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85.

In the same vein, COTY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coty Inc. (COTY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), its last 5-days Average volume was 16.43 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 12.75 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Coty Inc. (COTY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.69% that was higher than 74.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.