Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.92 million

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) started the day on November 18, 2020, with a price decrease of -8.51% at $39.87. During the day, the stock rose to $43.36 and sunk to $39.62 before settling in for the price of $43.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DQ posted a 52-week range of $7.16-$48.73.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $543.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.82.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1892 employees. It has generated 185,303 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 14,964. The stock had 44.43 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.89, operating margin was +11.98 and Pretax Margin of +10.82.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.40%, in contrast to 71.50% institutional ownership.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.08 while generating a return on equity of 5.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.80% and is forecasted to reach 16.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.47, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.08.

In the same vein, DQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.21, a figure that is expected to reach 1.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.46 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.04% While, its Average True Range was 3.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.08% that was higher than 97.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.