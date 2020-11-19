Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.07

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) started the day on November 18, 2020, with a price increase of 3.43% at $0.68. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7129 and sunk to $0.6502 before settling in for the price of $0.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DLPN posted a 52-week range of $0.33-$2.49.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 64.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6863, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7273.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.95%, in contrast to 7.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08, this organization’s Director bought 681 shares at the rate of 0.73, making the entire transaction reach 500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,669. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 27, Company’s Director sold 5 for 0.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,988 in total.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93.

In the same vein, DLPN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.96 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.0511.

Raw Stochastic average of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.03% that was lower than 60.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) 20 Days SMA touch -23.83%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) open the trading on November 18, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -18.46% to $11.53. During the...
Read more

FedEx Corporation (FDX) surge 5.49% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 18, 2020, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.89% to...
Read more

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Open at price of $81.12: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) flaunted slowness of -8.84% at $74.99, as the Stock market unbolted on November 18, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Moves -8.66% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Top Picks Zach King - 0
As on November 18, 2020, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) started slowly as it slid -8.66% to $34.08. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.92 million

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) started the day on November 18, 2020, with a price decrease of -8.51% at $39.87. During the day,...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

FedEx Corporation (FDX) surge 5.49% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 18, 2020, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.89% to...
Read more
Company News

Magna International Inc. (MGA) is 18.88% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe - 0
Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) started the day on November 18, 2020, with a price increase of 0.54% at $61.20. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) last month performance of -0.58% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe - 0
Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) open the trading on November 18, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.50% to $91.53. During...
Read more
Company News

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) as it 5-day change was 4.32%

Shaun Noe - 0
As on November 18, 2020, Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) started slowly as it slid -3.46% to $59.70. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Company News

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) EPS growth this year is -35.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) established initial surge of 0.86% at $22.18, as the Stock market unbolted on November 18, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) went down -5.17% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 18, 2020, Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.17%...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com