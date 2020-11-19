Guess’ Inc. (GES) recent quarterly performance of 31.11% is not showing the real picture

As on November 18, 2020, Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.43% to $14.96. During the day, the stock rose to $15.43 and sunk to $14.50 before settling in for the price of $14.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GES posted a 52-week range of $3.64-$23.58.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 454.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $924.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.48.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 15800 employees. It has generated 169,501 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 6,021. The stock had 8.25 Receivables turnover and 1.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.64, operating margin was +5.33 and Pretax Margin of +4.62.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Guess’ Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 71.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 10, this organization’s CEO and Director bought 83,000 shares at the rate of 12.05, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 321,943. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 16, Company’s CEO and Director bought 100,000 for 10.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,017,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 238,943 in total.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2020, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.57) by $0.56. This company achieved a net margin of +3.55 while generating a return on equity of 12.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 454.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Guess’ Inc. (GES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.44.

In the same vein, GES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Guess’ Inc. (GES)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Guess’ Inc., GES], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.03 million was lower the volume of 1.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Guess’ Inc. (GES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.94% that was higher than 73.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.