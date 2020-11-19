Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) is predicted to post EPS of 0.31 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on November 18, 2020, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) set off with pace as it heaved 6.41% to $31.19. During the day, the stock rose to $31.54 and sunk to $29.49 before settling in for the price of $29.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KLIC posted a 52-week range of $16.91-$29.94.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -82.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.69.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2469 employees. It has generated 206,600 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,458. The stock had 2.46 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.77, operating margin was +4.23 and Pretax Margin of +6.42.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 92.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 15, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 26.47, making the entire transaction reach 132,373 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 149,574. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,662 for 25.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 42,101. This particular insider is now the holder of 81,281 in total.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +2.16 while generating a return on equity of 1.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -82.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.87, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 374.46.

In the same vein, KLIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., KLIC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.03 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.46% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.97% that was lower than 39.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.