Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) volume hits 169.31 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) started the day on November 18, 2020, with a price increase of 90.42% at $4.57. During the day, the stock rose to $4.99 and sunk to $3.21 before settling in for the price of $2.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNK posted a 52-week range of $1.27-$13.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -156.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $174.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $795.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.29.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4506 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -10.88, operating margin was -46.00 and Pretax Margin of -48.24.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.25%, in contrast to 2.30% institutional ownership.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -48.18 while generating a return on equity of -489.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -156.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in the upcoming year.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74.

Technical Analysis of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK), its last 5-days Average volume was 47.32 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 376.77% that was higher than 173.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

