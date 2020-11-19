Terex Corporation (TEX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.49

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) started the day on November 18, 2020, with a price increase of 4.03% at $30.71. During the day, the stock rose to $31.95 and sunk to $30.60 before settling in for the price of $29.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEX posted a 52-week range of $11.54-$30.75.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -9.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.52.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. Terex Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 90.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Senior Vice President, CFO sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 29.85, making the entire transaction reach 298,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 266,136. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 05, Company’s Senior V.P. Human Resources bought 121 for 26.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,225. This particular insider is now the holder of 121,298 in total.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terex Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in the upcoming year.

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Terex Corporation (TEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $172.53, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.76.

In the same vein, TEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Terex Corporation (TEX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.7 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Terex Corporation (TEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.63% that was higher than 56.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.