The key reasons why Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is -29.52% away from 52-week high?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) started the day on November 18, 2020, with a price increase of 3.34% at $415.04. During the day, the stock rose to $423.50 and sunk to $390.22 before settling in for the price of $401.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZM posted a 52-week range of $62.02-$588.84.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 628.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $282.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $192.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $125.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $469.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $264.63.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 59.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 7,500 shares at the rate of 472.00, making the entire transaction reach 3,540,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 173,797. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 02, Company’s Director sold 2,000 for 462.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 925,060. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2020, the organization reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by $0.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 628.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.94 in the upcoming year.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 32.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 93.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 177.48.

In the same vein, ZM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), its last 5-days Average volume was 11.34 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 10.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.93% While, its Average True Range was 33.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.37% that was higher than 93.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.