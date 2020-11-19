United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) is -2.15% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) established initial surge of 9.16% at $0.38, as the Stock market unbolted on November 18, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $0.39 and sunk to $0.33 before settling in for the price of $0.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAMY posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$0.73.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of -5.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -545.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3862, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4028.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 103 workers. It has generated 46,712 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,751. The stock had 14.73 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -17.22, operating margin was -28.23 and Pretax Margin of -44.42.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the United States Antimony Corporation industry. United States Antimony Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.93%, in contrast to 3.30% institutional ownership.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -44.42 while generating a return on equity of -36.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

United States Antimony Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -545.30%.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.07.

In the same vein, UAMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [United States Antimony Corporation, UAMY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.0425.

Raw Stochastic average of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.61% that was lower than 164.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

