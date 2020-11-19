Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) surge 4.02% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) started the day on November 18, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.18% at $16.32. During the day, the stock rose to $16.539 and sunk to $16.31 before settling in for the price of $16.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOD posted a 52-week range of $11.46-$20.53.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.68 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.65 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.28.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 95219 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 423,083 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,655. The stock had 4.59 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.88, operating margin was +10.54 and Pretax Margin of +7.34.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Vodafone Group Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 8.50% institutional ownership.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.05 while generating a return on equity of -1.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80.

In the same vein, VOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.59 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.88% that was higher than 30.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

