American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) surge 14.57% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) open the trading on November 19, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 1.73% to $17.06. During the day, the stock rose to $17.25 and sunk to $16.713 before settling in for the price of $16.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEO posted a 52-week range of $6.53-$17.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.61.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8000 employees. It has generated 93,657 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,158. The stock had 40.54 Receivables turnover and 1.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.18, operating margin was +7.28 and Pretax Margin of +5.69.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 09, this organization’s Global Brand President-aerie sold 32,467 shares at the rate of 15.52, making the entire transaction reach 503,888 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 104,339. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 07, Company’s VP, Controller & CAO sold 3,036 for 15.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 48,014. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,195 in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 7/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.16) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +4.44 while generating a return on equity of 15.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.53% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 78.66.

In the same vein, AEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

[American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AEO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.03% that was higher than 57.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.