Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) EPS is poised to hit -0.06 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) open the trading on November 19, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.65% to $0.90. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9951 and sunk to $0.89 before settling in for the price of $0.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AQMS posted a 52-week range of $0.33-$1.60.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9515, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8646.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 23 workers. It has generated 211,913 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,947,609. The stock had 0.53 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -408.80, operating margin was -839.02 and Pretax Margin of -921.07.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Waste Management industry. Aqua Metals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 20.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 07, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 481 shares at the rate of 1.04, making the entire transaction reach 500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 314,048. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 07, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 721 for 1.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 750. This particular insider is now the holder of 863,071 in total.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.07) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -919.06 while generating a return on equity of -89.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 76.08.

In the same vein, AQMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

[Aqua Metals Inc., AQMS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.0735.

Raw Stochastic average of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.30% that was lower than 69.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

